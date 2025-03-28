The world’s best for non-resident Indians 2025: Barclays Private Bank

Only a handful of firms can viably claim to be globally relevant providers of financial services to non-resident Indians (NRI). Barclays Private Bank is very much one of them, and it is the UK provider of banking services to global customers who walks away with this prize in 2025.

Barclays has a presence in the sub-continent stretching back decades. In India, it is a top-tier global lender with invested capital of more than $1.2 billion. Today, Barclays employs around 30,000 front- and back-office staff across the Indian subcontinent – around a third of its global total, working across banking, technology and operations.

Assets under management overseen by Barclays Private Clients India rose 44% in the year to the end of September 2024, driven by growth in the mega-high-net-worth and family office segments, while the number of relationship managers rose 4% during the period. With a minimum client asset threshold of £5 million ($6.31