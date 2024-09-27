Egypt’s best FX bank: CIB

Despite the significant depreciation of the Egyptian pound, which saw its value nearly halved, CIB outperformed competitors in FX during the review period, successfully managing its liquidity and FX positions. The bank strategically balanced the expansion of its FX and trade finance business while meeting its FX obligations.

To adapt to the continuously shifting market conditions, the lender focused on keeping its clients informed through timely market updates and personalized consultations. Drawing on its extensive experience in African markets, the bank provided unique insights, enabling clients to make well-informed decisions and seize new opportunities.

Omar EL-Husseiny

The bank's approach to growth extended beyond existing markets, focusing on reaching potential clients in new industries and regions. This was achieved, in part, through joint partnerships with international banks, which allowed the lender to extend localized support to clients in various markets, thus broadening its client base and allowing it to address diverse regional needs more effectively.

CIB