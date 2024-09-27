The Nordics’ best FX bank: JPMorgan

JPMorgan has significantly strengthened its presence in the Nordic FX markets by leveraging its role as a key liquidity provider, offering innovative trading technology and analytics, and achieving impressive market share across key currencies.

The bank’s impact in the Nordic market is reflected by its foothold among both buyside and sellside clients, which leverage its expansive liquidity and innovative data and analytics tools.

Technological innovation has been another pillar of the bank’s strategy in the region. Through seamless integration with client trading systems, JPMorgan delivers differentiated pricing via application programming interfaces (APIs), benefiting banks and systematic asset managers alike.

Gergana Thiel

Nordic clients can access real-time market analytics and make informed trading decisions through both JPMorgan's single-dealer channel and third-party multi-dealer portals. Whether solving for complex algos or determining net macro flows, the bank’s tools provide accessible insights across high-touch and electronic channels.

The bank’s significant market share in key currencies – NOK, SEK and DKK – was complemented by an 80% aggregated lit market share and more than 10% CLS market share.