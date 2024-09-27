Frontier markets’ best FX bank: Commerzbank

Leveraging its prominent position as a facilitator of trade between Germany and frontier markets, Commerzbank has established a strong network of correspondent banks and institutional clients in these regions.

Commerzbank’s institutional sales team has been instrumental in expanding and maintaining client relationships across this part of the world, with regular visits across strategic locations for the bank. This hands-on approach has directly contributed to increased client volumes.

Commerzbank’s strategic initiatives have focused on increasing the range of FX products traded, enhancing digital flows and optimizing client engagement through dedicated institutional coverage. These efforts have resulted in a marked increase in client volumes, driven by regular relationship management and closer client interactions.

Hinrich Paul

The bank has also recorded a number of key achievements in its frontier operations, including the onboarding of the first institutional clients in Tanzania, executing the first FX trades via Commerzbank’s single-dealer platform in Sierra Leone and Ghana, and facilitating a Mongolian client’s first gold hedging transaction.