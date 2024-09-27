The world’s best FX electronic communication network: Euronext FX

Euronext FX made significant progress to its product offering following the recent establishment of its dedicated product team. Spearheaded by a global head of product, the focus was on ensuring client feedback is promptly addressed and that the platform continues to develop, retaining and expanding its user base.

One example of the team’s impact was the introduction of new currency pairs, including Gulf Cooperation Council states spot pairs against the US dollar, including USD/AED and USD/OMR. Latin American non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were also added to enhance the platform’s existing NDF capabilities.

Euronext FX’s Spread Matrix data tool, which tracks liquidity provider spread consensus, was another major enhancement. This tool allowed clients to identify sudden changes in spreads, improving their ability to model market volatility and price construction.

Euronext FX has also made significant progress in upgrading its technology. The platform added insight generation capabilities to its platform-enabled smart order router, FlexMatch, providing key stats to liquidity providers. Additionally, quants have focused on improving the intraday P&L control tool, which provides real-time profit and loss monitoring for liquidity providers.