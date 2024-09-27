Germany’s best FX bank: Commerzbank

With a robust historical foundation as a key bank for the German Mittelstand – firms which collectively account for the largest share of the country's economic output – and a core partner for institutional clients, Commerzbank has leveraged its deep client relationships to drive advancements in providing FX services to its established client base in Germany.

Commerzbank’s commitment to technological innovation was evident, with its in-house developed solutions playing a central role in price construction, distribution and risk management. By integrating e-trading with traditional voice trading desks, the bank offered clients a seamless and unified execution path. This integration has been particularly helpful during recent periods of market turbulence, benefiting continuity in pricing and operational efficiency.

Simone Heeg

The bank continued to make improvements to its already robust technological offering throughout the review period. It notably enhanced its flagship FX Live Trader platform, broadening its reach to small and medium enterprises, empowering clients to trade seamlessly and freeing up sales teams to focus on more complex and bespoke client needs.

The