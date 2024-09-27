The world’s best FX technology provider: oneZero Financial Systems

Global fintech oneZero Financial Systems aims to continuously improve the liquidity-neutral eco-system that it developed on behalf of its clients. Its primary goal is to empower clients with transparency throughout the entire trade lifecycle, including throughout the partner framework that allows oneZero clients to access value-added services.

OneZero offers a range of distribution channels so that clients can reach their customers wherever they choose to trade. In the last year, oneZero enhanced connectivity via request-for-quote and executable streaming prices distribution to multi-dealer platforms, including Bloomberg, FXall, and 360T. OneZero’s new single-dealer platform, specifically targeted at the SME corporate clients of its banking partners, is designed to present a clear workflow to CFOs and treasury teams to hedge their FX risk, as well as allowing them to see existing hedge balances to ensure their upcoming exposures from invoices and cash flows are appropriately covered.

The fintech demonstrates a strong belief in the importance of large, normalized data sets for driving effective AI and machine learning (ML) applications. The firm’s development of AI-powered features is a key area of focus, including its new Maker Pool Replay function. This feature uses ML to allow clients to back-test different market and liquidity setups in real time, including with alternative FX liquidity providers. Additionally, oneZero’s Top of Book Maker Comparison feature is a powerful analytics tool that provides clients with statistical insights into liquidity providers by analysing the quality and frequency of their quotes across different currencies and market regimes, aiding in better decision-making.

OneZero has focused on enhancing client capabilities in algorithmic trading and providing advanced data analytics, developing a chaos testing approach for its core application, the Hub. This involves testing with trades that are 100x busier than the busiest day in production, while being forced to randomly crash, restart, and recover every few minutes, providing clients with confidence that the platform can operate efficiently in any market conditions.

Over the past year, oneZero also developed and deployed new functionality across its product range, including the release of portfolio risk management across its client segments. Additionally, portfolios allows for the efficient routing of incoming order flow to distinct portfolios, so clients can apply the most appropriate risk management strategy for each group.

A key focus for oneZero was the expansion of its partner framework to provide clients with broader value-added services. In March 2024, oneZero enhanced its integration with TRAction for trade reporting solutions, enabling trade data extracts directly from oneZero’s cloud-based business intelligence toolkit, Data Source. That same month, oneZero extended its partnership with Finalto Asia to boost liquidity for trading customers in the Asia-Pacific region. In April 2024, the firm integrated New Change FX benchmark data feeds into Data Source, demonstrating how its adaptable data framework allows clients to access value-added services within its network of data partners. In May 2024, oneZero announced an expanded strategic partnership with Options.

Andrew Ralich, oneZero’s CEO, says: "I'm deeply proud of our team's achievements, recognized through this prestigious award. From launching oneZero's request-for-quote user interface and platform for SMEs, to advancing portfolio risk management, while leveraging our extensive historical data to elevate our world-class analytics, oneZero is driving innovation in the institutional FX technology market."