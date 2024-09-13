Best securities house in Egypt: EFG Hermes

During Euromoney’s review period, EFG Hermes was a force to be reckoned with across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, running numerous high-profile transactions.

These included successfully managing eight landmark IPOs, including two in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Overall, the firm closed 14 DCM, 11 ECM and 6 M&A deals over the awards period – a feat that makes it Euromoney’s best securities house for Egypt this year.

Among EFG’s standout transactions were the Egyptian Mortgage Refinance Company’s E£472 million ($9.7 million) securitized bonds, the first from a newly approved E£3 billion securitization programme.

Another highlight was the firm’s role as sole financial adviser and broker to UAE-based Global Investment Holding for its $625 million acquisition of a 30% stake in Egypt’s Eastern Company, a leading tobacco firm.

On the technological front, EFG introduced its EFG Hermes One platform to offer seamless trading across the Middle East, North Africa and global markets, integrating advanced features such as margin trading, conditional alerts and live market analysis. The platform maintained excellent reliability over the review period with an impressive uptime of 99.63%