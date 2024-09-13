Most innovative securities house in Vietnam: Techcom Securities

A startup-like culture within Techcom Securities has made it a frontrunner when it comes to innovation within Vietnam’s securities industry.

Change began in 2016, with a five-year plan focused on transforming operating models to boost efficiency, building an open platform to serve more clients, and applying advanced technology to improve customer experience. At the end of those five years, Techcom managed to grow its number of customers by 200 times, saw a per day rise of 10 times in the number of clients opening new accounts on its TCInvest platform, and saw growth in the number of customers trading on its system every day.

The only way has been up since then, thanks to Techcom’s penchant for innovation and leveraging the benefits of digitalization and artificial intelligence. It has put in place modern technology infrastructure to make transacting easier and rolled out numerous new features and products on its platform.

In the past year, Techcom unveiled its zero-fee transaction policy to grow its client base further – a feature bankers think is sustainable in the long run as the firm is relying on technology to reduce its own costs.