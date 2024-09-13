Best for large cap in Egypt: CI Capital

CI Capital has been actively engaged in advising some of the most prominent businesses in Egypt and the Middle East, reflecting an expanding footprint in both local and international markets.

One of its most important deals was the May 2023 follow-on sale of 10% of Telecom Egypt’s issued share capital, valued at E£3.9 billion ($80 million). CI Capital acted as a joint financial adviser and bookrunner. The transaction – which marked CI Capital’s third deal as part of the government’s privatization programme – garnered strong interest from a diverse range of investors, including international, regional and domestic names.

Another example was when CI Capital facilitated a roughly E£15 billion securitized bond issuance for the New Urban Communities Authority. As the financial adviser, issuance manager and lead arranger, CI Capital helped structure the deal – one of the largest debt deals in Egypt to date.

In addition, CI Capital helped Contact Financial Holding with its 40th and 41st securitized bonds, collectively worth about E£3.74 billion, as promoter and underwriter.