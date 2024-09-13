Best securities house in United Arab Emirates: FAB

FAB takes the Euromoney award for best securities house in the UAE for its prowess across asset classes, and its commitment to environmental, social and governance deals.

In equity capital markets, FAB secured a commanding 38.27% share of deal activity in the UAE during Euromoney’s awards period, according to Dealogic data. Highlight deals included the $769 million IPO of Adnoc Logistics and Services and the $451 million IPO of Investcorp Capital. FAB was also the only bookrunner on the $986 million IPO listed by Pure Health Holding.

In the debt markets, FAB participated in a series of landmark deals. Noteworthy transactions in late 2023 included the UAE's $1.5 billion sovereign bond, a $1 billion sukuk for Energy Development Oman, a $1.75 billion sukuk for the Islamic Development Bank, and DP World's $1.5 billion green sukuk.

FAB's commitment to sustainable finance was evident in its role as joint green structurer and joint bookrunner for the $500 million senior unsecured green sukuk issued by Aldar Investment Properties, and its involvement in the dual-tranche $1.5