Best securities house in Chile: Asset Chile

Boutique investment bank Asset Chile is named Chile’s best securities house for 2024 for its ability to advise large corporate clients on complex, strategic mandates.

One classic example is Asset Chile advising Salares de Atacama SCM on the sale of the Siete Salares project – a vast lithium-rich asset comprising 120,000 hectares of mining properties in Chile's lithium district – to French mining company Eramet for $105 million.

The transaction was particularly challenging due to the need to align the interests of international and Chilean shareholders and navigate the uncertainties posed by Chile's new national lithium strategy. To mitigate the risks, Asset Chile developed a strategy that allowed the buyer to offer part of the assets to fulfil state conservation quotas, while retaining the remaining for exploitation – a move that made for a successful sale.

In another headline role, Asset Chile helped Banco del Estado de Chile to renew its 15-year bancassurance business with Metlife Chile Seguros de Vida. The negotiation process was complex, given BancoEstado's status as a public entity and the parties’ different perspectives on growth of the business.

