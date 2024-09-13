Best securities house in Chile: Asset Chile
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best securities house in Chile: Asset Chile

September 13, 2024

Boutique investment bank Asset Chile is named Chile’s best securities house for 2024 for its ability to advise large corporate clients on complex, strategic mandates.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

One classic example is Asset Chile advising Salares de Atacama SCM on the sale of the Siete Salares project – a vast lithium-rich asset comprising 120,000 hectares of mining properties in Chile's lithium district – to French mining company Eramet for $105 million.

The transaction was particularly challenging due to the need to align the interests of international and Chilean shareholders and navigate the uncertainties posed by Chile's new national lithium strategy. To mitigate the risks, Asset Chile developed a strategy that allowed the buyer to offer part of the assets to fulfil state conservation quotas, while retaining the remaining for exploitation – a move that made for a successful sale.

In another headline role, Asset Chile helped Banco del Estado de Chile to renew its 15-year bancassurance business with Metlife Chile Seguros de Vida. The negotiation process was complex, given BancoEstado's status as a public entity and the parties’ different perspectives on growth of the business.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsLatin America and CaribbeanSecurities houses awards
Gift this article