Best for equities in Brazil: BTG Pactual Investment Bank

BTG Pactual Investment Bank wins Brazil’s best for equities award thanks to its outperformance during the review period.

The firm was among the most active bookrunners in the country during Euromoney’s awards period of April 2023 to May 2024, leading 24 deals for credits of $1.5 billion, giving it a leading 18.2% market share by volume, according to Dealogic.

Among its key deals, the firm served as the global coordinator for the June 2023 R$4.4 billion ($802 million) follow-on offering for Localiza, the largest car rental company in Brazil. The base offering was oversubscribed by about 3.5 times, allowing the issuer to boost the deal size by 12.5%.

In another landmark trade, BTG Pactual acted as global coordinator for the R$5.4 billion follow-on for BRF, one of the world's largest food companies. The deal, priced in July 2023, was not only the largest follow-on offering in Latin America but also the largest in the global food sector for 2023.

BTG Pactual also served as lead left coordinator on the R$1 billion follow-on for MRV Engenharia e Participacoes, Latin America’s largest construction company.