Best securities house in Turkey: ÜNLÜ & Co

ÜNLÜ & Co has been making substantial strides in Turkey’s financial advisory and capital markets space, showcasing its expertise in high-impact transactions.

In 2023, the firm successfully supported the sale of Korsini-Saf, a subsidiary of Korozo, to MCC Verstraete, part of the US-based Multi-Color Corporation. Another headline M&A mandate saw the firm advise Gat Foods-International Beer Breweries on its acquisition of a majority stake in Tunay Gıda, a key player in organic fruit juice concentrate and puree production.

In equity capital markets, ÜNLÜ managed the IPO of ebebek, a leading Turkish retail chain. The TL1.86 billion ($55 million) offering attracted unprecedented interest from more than 3.9 million investors, leading to a 7.7 times oversubscribed deal.

The firm also facilitated a highly successful lease certificate issuance for Kalkınma Yatırım Varlık Kiralama, initially targeting TL100 million but ultimately raising TL250 million due to strong demand.

ÜNLÜ’s commitment to community support was exemplified by the launch of the Women Technology Entrepreneurs Academy in collaboration with the Turkey Entrepreneurship Foundation.