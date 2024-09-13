Best securities house in Croatia: Intercapital Securities

InterCapital Securities executed a series of high-profile transactions in Croatia in 2023, making it Euromoney’s winner of the best securities house award for the country.

A particularly notable achievement was its role as exclusive adviser to Tankerska Plovidba in its April 2023 acquisition of Turisthotel, worth €224 million. The deal was the largest acquisition of a public company in Croatia in five years and represented a landmark moment in the Croatian tourism sector. InterCapital also advised Tankerska Plovidba on a loan used to fund the majority of the acquisition.

Other advisory mandates involved supporting Mlin i Pekare in acquiring a minority stake in Čakovečki mlinovi, a deal completed in September 2023, as well as acting as a buyside adviser to a consortium of investors on the €8.1 million acquisition of Hotel Bonavia in Rijeka – a move poised to transform the city into a premier destination on the Croatian coastline.

In debt capital markets, InterCapital structured a €15 million bond for Esplanade Oleander, demonstrating its expertise in designing sophisticated financing solutions.