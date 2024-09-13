Best securities house in Greece: Euroxx Securities

Euroxx Securities, Greece's largest independent financial services firm, reported solid results in 2023.

It posted a 34% year-on-year rise in revenues to €27.7 million, with earnings before tax more than doubling to €4.97 million. A big contributor to this success was the firm's investment banking division, which saw a 55% jump in revenues to €14.1 million, and a 47% rise in gross profit to €2 million.

During Euromoney’s review period, Euroxx advised on transactions worth more than €8.8 billion, not only extending its reach in Greece’s investment banking market but also positioning itself at the forefront of the restructuring and privatization of the Greek banking sector.

Its expertise in executing equity capital markets mandates for financial institutions was particularly notable.

For instance, Euroxx served as lead manager and bookrunner on a €256 million secondary equity offering for Mytilineos Holdings (now Metlen). The deal was more than 1.8 times oversubscribed, attracting a substantial pool of long-term strategic institutional investors.

Euroxx was also the only financial institution concurrently appointed as adviser, coordinator, lead underwriter and co-lead manager on Greek bailout vehicle Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's €1.4