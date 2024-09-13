Best securities house in Poland: Trigon

Trigon wins the best securities house in Poland award for 2024 for its ability to navigate a complex geopolitical and macro environment effectively, and offer the right solutions to its clients.

The firm was active in M&A advisory during the review period, working on some of the largest transactions in the domestic market.

Trigon served as adviser and tender offer agent to international sports betting company Entain for its public tender offer for STS Holding, Poland’s largest sports betting company, in a transaction valued at Zl3.8 billion (€885 million). The firm was also the sole financial adviser to Bauer Media on the sale of Semergy Group, a digital marketing agency in Poland, to WeNet Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Innova Capital.

In equity capital markets, Trigon supported CCC, one of the leading shoe retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, on its Zl505 million secondary public offer – the largest secondary offer on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2023.

Trigon also worked on a secondary offering for Polish video game developer People Can Fly, which included a Zl134 million stake sale to Korean game developer Krafton, followed by a Zl100 million secondary share sale to raise funds for games development.

The