Best for ESG in Bulgaria: BAC Securities

BAC Securities has been instrumental in facilitating multiple high-profile renewable energy projects across central and eastern Europe, reflecting a strategic emphasis on sustainable investments.

One notable example involved a 700+ megawatt wind farm in southeastern Europe, with BAC advising a western European company on equity and debt structuring. The project was one of the largest in continental Europe, with a total projected capital expenditure of more than €850 million.

Located close to the borders of EU member countries, and with access to main transmission capabilities, the farm is expected to distribute energy towards western and southeastern European countries. The project has garnered significant attention from major western and Asian energy companies and financial institutions. BAC’s role has been pivotal in securing equity participation and arranging green financing options.

In another case, BAC guided a western European company in developing a 1GW renewable platform in the western Balkans. The platform, with a valuation of several hundred million euros, drew interest from Middle Eastern, North American, Asian and European utilities and oil companies.

