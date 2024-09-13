Best for large cap in Singapore: DBS Vickers

Large Singaporean conglomerates looking for restructuring, corporate financing, listing, take-private or networking advice will without a doubt turn to DBS and brokerage arm DBS Vickers for their credentials, wide pan-Asia reach and strong market knowledge.

Clients won’t be left disappointed. Just take the example of the DBS Pulse of Asia conference held in late March 2024. Some 64 corporates and 260 institutional investors attended the two-day event. Most of the corporate attendees were clients of DBS institutional banking, with 26 of the 27 Singaporean corporates part of institutional banking, and all eight Hong Kong corporates part of DBS’s institutional client list.

That kind of response is what makes DBS stand apart from peers and why large cap companies go to the firm for their financial needs.

Its deal roster exemplifies that. During Euromoney’s awards period, DBS ran ECM deals for large clients like CapitaLand Ascendas Reit, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Keppel Infrastructure Trust, and bonds for names such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Airlines – all among the largest groups in the city-state.

