Best for large cap in Portugal: Millennium Investment Banking

Millennium Investment Banking wins the Euromoney securities house award for best for large cap in Portugal in 2024, a testament to its expertise in advising major clients on M&A, financing and sustainability-linked transactions.

A highlight was Millennium IB’s advisory role in the strategic divestment of Saint-Gobain Group’s glass processing business Covipor-Companhia Vidreira do Porto to Portuguese company Permanente and Luxembourg-based PNI Portugal.

Millennium IB also supported Fundação Oriente on the sale of a 98.7% stake in Banco Português de Gestão to VCredit Holdings.

The investment bank, which earned revenues of €37 million in 2023, also demonstrated its expertise in corporate financing, structuring deals across sectors including agribusiness, mining, utilities, metallurgy, real estate and chemicals.

Millennium IB was also active in supporting the sustainability ambitions of its large-cap clients. Notable sustainable finance mandates included serving as joint lead manager for electricity utilities company EDP’s €750 million green bond, and as lead manager for the sustainability-linked commercial paper programmes of telecommunications group NOS and energy group Redes Energéticas Nacionais, valued at €75 million and €100 million, respectively.