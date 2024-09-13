Best securities house in South Africa: Rand Merchant Bank

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) excelled in financial advisory, capital markets and strategic investments in the past year, making it a clear winner of this award.

In a standout deal, the firm acted as sole financial adviser to global renewable energy leader Scatec, scoring a $102 million capital investment from Climate Fund Managers for its service Release by Scatec.

Launched in 2019, Release offers a flexible leasing solution of pre-assembled and modular solar and battery equipment for the mining and utilities industries. The fundraising was one of the largest capital raises in Africa's non-utility solar power sector to date.

RMB's expertise in mergers and acquisitions was also evident in its role as financial adviser, sponsor and corporate broker for Life Healthcare’s sale of its stake in Alliance Medical Group in a deal worth £910 million. The bank also advised Life Healthcare on the impact of the deal on its debt facilities and domestic medium-term note (MTN) programme, as well as on compliance with the South African central banking regulations.