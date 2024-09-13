Best securities house in Nigeria: Chapel Hill Denham

Chapel Hill Denham is named Nigeria’s best securities house this year, thanks to its stellar performance across securities trading and investment banking.

The firm maintained a steady flow of deals in its brokerage business. It was a stockbroker for a N26 billion ($16.3 million) AT1 bond sale by FCMB Group, a leading financial services group in Nigeria, which was only the second domestic currency AT1 deal in the country.

In infrastructure financing, Chapel Hill Denham assisted with the listing of the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, in a deal valued at about N26.81 billion. The listing was a landmark as it not only reinforced the firm’s prominence in the infrastructure segment but also diversified the sector and industry groups on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Chapel Hill Denham was also active in M&A, with kudos deserved for handling the dissolution of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria. The transaction involved returning capital to shareholders and delisting the company, a process fraught with complexity due to GSK's long-standing presence in the country.

Beyond