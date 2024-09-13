Best securities house in Mauritius: SBM Capital Markets

SBM Capital Markets (SBM) takes the top award for Mauritius for its strong growth and its ability to innovate, which cemented its position in an increasingly competitive brokerage landscape in the country.

The firm’s revenue surged by 195% year-on-year to MauR177 million ($3.8 million) at the end of 2023. Profits after tax grew by 82%, reaching MauR115 million, while assets under custody stood at approximately $142 million.

On the digital front, SBM recently introduced an innovative digital platform featuring a client portal and mobile app with advanced features. This initiative boosted the client experience by giving them seamless access to investment advice and trading services, while also bolstering operational efficiency through automation, scalability and better client interactions.

That’s not all. SBM has established strategic partnerships with fintech startups to leverage their cutting-edge technology and solutions, and foster a culture of innovation internally. SBM has also made efforts to expand its research business by hiring more analysts and investing in advanced data analytics tools and technologies.