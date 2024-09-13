Best securities house in Portugal: CaixaBI
Best securities house in Portugal: CaixaBI

September 13, 2024

CaixaBI takes the Euromoney award for Portugal for its involvement in major Eurobond issues, private placements, retail bond transactions and structured finance deals during the review period, underscoring its expertise and influence.

The firm participated in two of the four major Eurobond issues in 2023, including serving as a joint lead manager and bookrunner on a €1.35 billion green senior unsecured dual-tranche offering for electric utilities company EDP in September 2023. The transaction, which was 2.5 times oversubscribed, was EDP’s largest Eurobond transaction.

The bank also showcased its strength in private placements, advising on several ESG governance-related transactions. Among these were a €75 million dual-tranche green bond for cement company Secil and a sustainability-linked note of the same size for multinational conglomerate Sonae.

CaixaBI’s ability to tap into its parent group's extensive retail investor base was evidenced by its role as placement agent for retail bond transactions for two Portuguese football clubs, SL Benfica and FC Porto, which raised €50 million and €55 million, respectively.

