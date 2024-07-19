Awards for Excellence country winners: Gambia

Best bank: Access Bank

Access Bank Gambia impressed this year with its strong financial results, effective support for small and medium-sized enterprises and important philanthropic work.

The bank reported a 30% increase in profit before tax to N1.2 billion ($754,463). Total assets reached N58,264 million ($38 million).

This growth was largely driven by the lender’s commercial and SME banking businesses. It served a total of 6,993 SMEs extending loans and overdrafts of more than D950 million. Total revenue from the SME sector was D73 million.

The bank’s commitment to corporate responsibility was evident in its support for the Methodist Special School, helping it to provide educational and support services to children with Down’s syndrome and other conditions. This initiative included donations of food items, benefiting over 100 children and their families.