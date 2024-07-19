Awards for Excellence country winners: Djibouti
July 19, 2024

Best bank: CAC International

CAC International demonstrated a robust financial performance last year, with assets growing by 8% to $536 million and profit before tax reaching $2.374 million, a 38% increase year on year.

Having pioneered digital products to Djibouti in recent years, the bank became the first in the country to launch contactless ATM and point-of-sale machines.

It also launched CACPAY BANKI, a market-first app for merchants. Developed in-house, it enables customers to accept payments directly into their CAC Bank accounts without incurring additional fees.

In corporate banking, CAC International launched commodity financing facilities to support customers involved in the import and re-export trade who lack adequate security for loan approvals. This initiative has allowed customers to significantly increase their import capacities and benefit from economies of scale.

