Awards for Excellence country winners: Botswana

Best bank: First National Bank of Botswana

First National Bank of Botswana delivered significant improvements in financial performance last year and made good progress in digital transformation, customer retention and social responsibility.

The bank achieved a profit before tax of P1.4 billion ($104 million), marking 16.6% year-on-year growth.

Activity on the bank’s digital channels continues to increase. Around 12.5 million transactions were conducted on its mobile wallet, a 13.6% increase year on year. Approximately 87% of its clients used at least one digital channel, with 54% using its mobile app.

The bank made several significant enhancements to its internet and mobile banking platforms, including improved rewards tracking and forex trading processes. The bank also introduced a payment gateway for the Department of Road Transport and Safety, enabling clients to pay licence fees remotely.

In commercial banking, a retention desk was established to manage client attrition, resulting in the reactivation of 11,601 commercial accounts.