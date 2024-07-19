Awards for Excellence country winners: Honduras
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Awards for Excellence country winners: Honduras

July 19, 2024

Best bank: Ficohsa

While Honduras has shifted its political allegiance to China – it ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan in an attempt to win investment from the Asian superpower – its real problems lie closer to home. The economy is stuck in a remittances trap, with annual payments from its diaspora back to the country worth almost 30% of GDP, which is the highest ratio in the region.

AfE 2024

These remittances provide the state with a vital source of hard currency but also do little to improve productivity and local jobs, and arguably create a perverse disincentive to improve domestic services and employment prospects. In 2023 the economy grew 4% which, in nominal terms seems to represent respectable progress, but considering the country’s low base (GDP per capita was $3,330 in 2023) this has done little to improve the massive 64.1%

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardAwardsLatin America and Caribbean
Gift this article