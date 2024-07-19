Awards for Excellence country winners – Serbia

Best bank: Banca Intesa Beograd

Banca Intesa Beograd had standout year in 2023, launching a number of key initiatives and delivering another set of record results.

The bank delivered pre-tax profit of RSD23.8 billion ($219 million) – up 61% on last year’s previous record high – on a 36% year-on-year rise in total revenues to RSD51.5 billion.

This progress was largely due to higher rates and a 12% growth in assets, including 5% year-on-year growth in the bank’s loan portfolio, which all drove net interest income.

In turn, this performance translated to a return on equity of 20.5% – up from 11.2% in 2022 – and a return on assets of 2.4%, up from 1.6%. Contributing to this was a cost-to-income ratio of 31.3%, down from 37.8%.

Among several standout developments during the awards period were important initiatives in environmental and social-focused financing.

