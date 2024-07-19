Awards for Excellence country winners – Albania

Best bank: Raiffeisen Bank Albania

Raiffeisen Bank is Albania’s best bank this year in recognition of its retail, corporate and treasury banking services, and its strong financial performance during the year. This was demonstrated across product and service enhancements in its main three banking businesses.

In retail banking, Raiffeisen introduced contextual lending – leveraging customer data to better tailor loan offers – an online carbon footprint measurement tool to encourage sustainable practices among customers, and iKes, an online cash loan product.

The bank also focused on corporate banking and launched the country’s first online small and medium-sized enterprise lending platform, with automatic decision making, and RaiPOS, an application that turns a smartphone or tablet into an electronic card payment terminal for SME customers.

Raiffeisen’s strength in SME banking was evident last year; the bank’s SME borrowing customer base expanded by 19% on 2022, helping to increase outstanding assets in the business by 21%.