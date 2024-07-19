Africa’s best bank for SMEs: Bank of Africa
Africa’s best bank for SMEs: Bank of Africa

July 19, 2024

AfE 2024

Morocco-based Bank of Africa boasts a long and storied history as a leading lender to regional small and medium-sized enterprises. Last year, it secured a €50 million credit line from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to increase financing for SMEs across the continent.

A key project, signed by Bank of Africa in alliance with the EBRD last year, was a €20 million financing facility that channels capital directly to women entrepreneurs. It has since been extended to associations and cooperatives in rural areas.

It also unveiled a tie-up with Export-Import Bank of China to bolster Sino-African trade and stimulate growth across the region. It also joined forces with the IFC, the private-sector arm of the World Bank; a $171.2 million financing facility will help Bank of Africa to support SMEs in nine countries, including Burkina Faso, Benin, Mali and Niger.

Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAfrica
