Latin America’s best investment bank: BofA Securities

July 19, 2024

BofA Securities faced tough competition to retain the award for Latin America’s best investment bank. Deal flow in international capital markets transactions was disappointing and local markets absorbed a larger proportion of financing than normal; a trend that played to strong local franchises rather than the US firm. Nevertheless, BofA’s strength – especially in the Andean region, where the bank won best investment bank awards in Chile, Colombia and Peru – saw it fend off the local challenge.

AfE 2024

Crucially, BofA’s impressive breadth isn’t just geographical. The bank claims high market shares across both debt and equity capital markets – where it is particularly impressive at winning the larger, more important transactions. And, while it wasn’t BofA’s strongest year in M&A, the bank can point to a more than respectable portfolio of big cross-border transactions.

In total, BofA led 26 M&A transactions, 24 ECM deals and 44 DCM issues in 2023 – in addition to its suite of trading, transaction and treasury services.

