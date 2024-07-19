Latin America’s best investment bank: BofA Securities

BofA Securities faced tough competition to retain the award for Latin America’s best investment bank. Deal flow in international capital markets transactions was disappointing and local markets absorbed a larger proportion of financing than normal; a trend that played to strong local franchises rather than the US firm. Nevertheless, BofA’s strength – especially in the Andean region, where the bank won best investment bank awards in Chile, Colombia and Peru – saw it fend off the local challenge.

Crucially, BofA’s impressive breadth isn’t just geographical. The bank claims high market shares across both debt and equity capital markets – where it is particularly impressive at winning the larger, more important transactions. And, while it wasn’t BofA’s strongest year in M&A, the bank can point to a more than respectable portfolio of big cross-border transactions.

In total, BofA led 26 M&A transactions, 24 ECM deals and 44 DCM issues in 2023 – in addition to its suite of trading, transaction and treasury services.

