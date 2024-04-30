Noel Quinn will be a hard act to follow at HSBC
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

Noel Quinn will be a hard act to follow at HSBC

Peter Lee
April 30, 2024

Restructuring HSBC, like painting the Forth bridge, is a never-ending job. While Noel Quinn has done well, the board must not make another ham-fisted transition.

RTSQ410N-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Announced this morning, HSBC’s first-quarter results were decent enough – better than most analysts had expected on income and cost.

But while analysts combed through the earnings release to update their models, the rest of the world focused on the one issue that didn’t rate a mention in its 54 pages: Once again, and sooner than expected, chairman Mark Tucker is searching for a new chief executive.

Noel Quinn has been an excellent leader of HSBC, the bank where he has worked for 37 years. He was confirmed as chief executive in March 2020, seven months after taking the role on an interim basis, following the board’s botched first effort to replace Stuart Gulliver, another HSBC lifer and another high-achieving CEO.

The board had decided in 2018 that John Flint was the right man to continue Gulliver’s restructuring of the bank. And then, 18 months later, it decided he wasn’t.

Quinn took over just as many other of the HSBC lifers who had risen to senior positions under Gulliver and Tucker’s predecessor as chairman, Douglas Flint, left the bank.

Making of the chief

It was an uncertain period with worse to come in the form of the pandemic.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

BankingHSBCUnited Kingdom
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
Gift this article