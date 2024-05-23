Middle East’s best Islamic bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Across retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management, the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has demonstrated growth, development and regional leadership in the service it offers clients, making it Euromoney’s best Islamic bank in the Middle East.

This was demonstrated across all its key banking business areas and the five regional markets – UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq – that it operates in. It was also in evidence in other related areas, such as sustainability, digital and in its overall financial performance.

Its acting group chief executive is Mohamed Abdelbary.

The bank posted record net profits of Dh5.25 billion ($1.42 billion) last year – up 45% on the prior year – following a 36% rise in annual revenues to Dh9.3 billion. This was driven by expanding transaction volumes and improved margins.

This had a positive impact on shareholder returns, with the bank’s return on equity hitting 27% for the year – the highest among banks in the Middle East region.

Mohamed Abdelbary

Part of this was driven by the strong underlying performance in ADIB’s retail banking business, which benefitted from a strong market position and digital development drive.