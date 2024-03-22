Rising star: Changxin Henghui Family Office

Changxin Henghui Family Office demonstrated significant potential in China over the past 12 months, making it this year’s rising star in wealth management.

The firm performed well in primary market investments and has continuously expanded its secondary market activities in recent years. It has worked on quantitative hedging, non-public issuance of stocks and the transfer of stock income rights of listed companies for clients.

Investments exceeded Rmb12.3 billion ($1.7 billion) last year, involving government platform investments, real estate investments, equity investments, standardized products and supply chain finance.

The firm made progress in structuring family trusts, family service trusts and other personal wealth management trusts last year. It was the first to launch a customized family trust structure including a family exclusive special purpose vehicle. This can act as a ‘mini family office’ to better match the investment, allocation and inheritance needs of customers.

Changxin Henghui’s family trust business increased by 110.75%