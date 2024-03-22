China’s best for wealth succession: Heritvest

Heritvest wins the award for best for wealth succession in China this year.

The firm serves nearly 2,500 ultra-high net-worth families providing comprehensive solutions for succession planning. Heritvest Family Heritage Centre was established in 2015 and covers children’s education planning and career development. Since its establishment it has served more than 600 entrepreneurial alumni and more than 1,500 new generation alumni.

In 2023, Heritvest organized study tours to Israel, the US, southern Fujian and the Forbidden City. It also arranged visits to top universities and innovative companies. It held ‘career exploration camps’ to recruit the second generation to participate in coaching, training and company visits.

The firm has also invested in digital development. The Heritvest App provides customers with a high-quality experience including product purchase, membership rights, live programme viewing and post-investment disclosure. In 2023, the average daily usage time of the app was around five minutes.