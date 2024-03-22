China’s best fund house in wealth management: Harvest Fund Management

Harvest Fund Management once again proved its resilience in the face of market turbulence last year and is named China’s best fund house in wealth management.

Harvest has transformed itself into a customer demand-driven wealth management business and has built a customer-centered ‘buyer agency’ model. Innovations in the investment advisory business have been rewarded with strong growth in this segment.

As of December 2023, assets in the Harvest Wealth Investment Consulting business exceeded Rmb4.2 billion ($584 million), with the cumulative contract size exceeding Rmb14.3 billion. The customer reinvestment rate is 66% and the average number of days serving customers is 450 days.

Harvest has transformed itself into a customer demand-driven wealth management business and has built a customer-centered ‘buyer agency’ model

Harvest focuses on innovation and has used the capabilities of external cooperative institutions to develop several innovative functions such as target profit taking, dividend distribution and the agile execution of trading strategies.

In 2023, a total of more than 60 offline customer activities were held, covering more than 50 cities.