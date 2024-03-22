China’s best trust firm in wealth management: Minmetals International Trust

Minmetals International Trust has adjusted its strategy to cope with the challenges of the turbulent Chinese wealth management market this year and receives the award for the best trust firm in wealth management.

It has now seen its wealth management business exceeded Rmb100 billion ($13.9 billion) for four consecutive years. This business covers 23 cities in China and has served tens of thousands of high net-worth clients.

In June 2023, China’s trust business classification was officially implemented. Family service trusts with a Rmb1 million threshold can now enjoy services such as risk isolation, wealth protection and intergenerational inheritance. This will encourage more families to participate in a trust investment.

Minmetals has taken the opportunity to innovate with new products that meet the needs of different clients. The Minmetals Trust Jiahe Family Service Trust, established last year, now has assets of more than Rmb1 billion.

The firm’s expansion has been boosted by digital investment and innovation.