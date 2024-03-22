China’s best for family-office services: Hefeng Family Office

Hefeng Family Office wins the award for China’s best for family office services.

It was one of the country’s first multi-family offices and provides a full range of services, including investment and wealth management advisory, legal advisory, tax planning, trust, family enterprise governance and identity planning.

At the end of 2023, Hefeng had 180 clients (including financial and non-financial business clients) with assets ranging from Rmb200 million ($27.8 million) to Rmb20 billion.

In investment consulting services, Hefeng worked with clients on equity, credit, interest rate and alternative investment solutions over the year. It has expanded the scope of its asset management consulting services to include stock financing, bulk reduction and currency risk management.

Hefeng focuses on investment consulting and discretionary services. In the discretionary business, the annual return rate is 8% to 10% for clients with conservative risk preferences and the firm has a 100% customer renewal rate in this segment.