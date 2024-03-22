China’s best wealth manager for fund of funds: Harvest Fund Management
China Wealth Management Awards

China's best wealth manager for fund of funds: Harvest Fund Management

March 22, 2024

Harvest Fund Management is China’s best wealth manager for fund of funds this year, achieving growth in this segment against a challenging market backdrop.

The firm has a total of 10 index funds. It enhanced its Super ETF (exchange-traded fund) product matrix in 2023, launching new products such as the Harvest CSI Vaccine and Biotechnology ETF, the Harvest CSI 100 ETF and the Harvest CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board Biomedicine ETF.

Topics

China WM awards China WM domestic
