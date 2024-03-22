China’s best wealth manager for overseas asset management: Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings is named best wealth manager for overseas asset management this year in recognition of its asset allocation performance in volatile markets.

Noah’s overseas network includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Jersey, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. It also has partnerships with overseas private equity institutions, such as BlackRock, Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR and Oaktree.

Noah’s overseas markets business is now in its 10th year and has achieved stable growth.

Its asset management subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, has seen overseas assets under management increase by 15.8% year on year to $4.7 billion. Overseas fundraising volume increased by 162.5% and overseas net income increased by 104.1%.