China’s best wealth manager for HNW: Heritvest

Heritvest is an established leader in China’s wealth management market and this year receives the award for the country’s best wealth manager for high net-worth clients

The firm achieved important milestones in growing its services for high net-worth clients this year.

It now has nearly 100 branches and more than 35 ‘star service’ centres across mainland China. These offer not only wealth management and investment consultancy services but also services related to succession, education, lifestyle and charitable businesses.

Most high net-worth clients are entrepreneurs. Heritvest offers a wide range of services for them including asset allocation, trusts, family enterprise governance and identity planning, investment, legal and tax advisory. These are offered through corporate visits, overseas study tours, resource matching and industry summits.