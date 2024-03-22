China’s wealth management firm of the year: Noah Holdings
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsChina Wealth Management Awards

China’s wealth management firm of the year: Noah Holdings

March 22, 2024

Noah Holdings wins the award for wealth management firm of the year.

Full Results

EM_ChinaWealthMan_Colour.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Assets under management at Noah’s asset management subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, reached Rmb154.87 billion ($21.5 billion) in the third quarter of 2023 and the number of registered clients was 452,222, a 4.4% increase year on year.

The firm publicly raised more than Rmb36.9 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%. The amount raised by private securities products exceeded Rmb14.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 46.2%. It has been led by co-founder Yin Zhe since December 2023.

Yin Zhe_ Noah Holdings.jpg
Yin Zhe

Noah’s black card and super black customers increased by 5.7% year on year. And the number of active treasury customers increased by 73.7% year on year. The Smile Treasury SaaS platform launched by Noah in 2022 has now served nearly 6,000 financial institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Noah’s overseas network includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Jersey, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsChina WM awardsChina WM best firm
Gift this article