China’s wealth management firm of the year: Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings wins the award for wealth management firm of the year.

Assets under management at Noah’s asset management subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, reached Rmb154.87 billion ($21.5 billion) in the third quarter of 2023 and the number of registered clients was 452,222, a 4.4% increase year on year.

The firm publicly raised more than Rmb36.9 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%. The amount raised by private securities products exceeded Rmb14.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 46.2%. It has been led by co-founder Yin Zhe since December 2023.

Yin Zhe

Noah’s black card and super black customers increased by 5.7% year on year. And the number of active treasury customers increased by 73.7% year on year. The Smile Treasury SaaS platform launched by Noah in 2022 has now served nearly 6,000 financial institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Noah’s overseas network includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Jersey, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore.