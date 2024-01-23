Panmure Liberum goes back to the future

Rich Ricci, Panmure Gordon Photo: Reuters

The decline in IPOs in the UK and in M&A deals is bad news for domestic investment banks. But self-help is always the best remedy. One of the few bright sparks in the gloom is consolidation among brokers that serve UK mid-caps.

Last year, Cenkos Securities merged with finnCap, and Deutsche Bank paid a premium to acquire Numis, corporate broker to 166 listed UK companies, also adding its decent research capabilities.

In January 2024, Panmure Gordon announced a merger agreement with Liberum to create what the two claim will be the largest UK independent investment bank. It will have 250 quoted corporate clients with an average market cap of £250 million. The parties cite Dealogic data to claim the new Panmure Liberum would rank number one for UK IPOs of under £1 billion market capitalization during the past five years.

A glance at their accounts, however, shows that recently this has not been a great business to be a leader in.

Neither