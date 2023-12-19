ECB unveils new bank-specific actions in SREP results
ECB unveils new bank-specific actions in SREP results

Dominic O’Neill
December 19, 2023

Outgoing supervisory chair Andrea Enria warns against ‘complacency’ – despite higher capital ratios at eurozone banks – as he announces new requirements on banks to tackle investment-banking leverage, liquidity shortages and leveraged finance risks.

Andrea-Enria-ECB-Photo-by-Angela-Morant-ECB-960.jpg
Andrea Enria, ECB. Photo: Angela Morant/ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new measures to tackle perceived weaknesses in individual banks in its annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) results.

The measures are another sign of renewed determination on the part of the single supervisor in Frankfurt to force banks to bolster their protections against financial stress – partly triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse this March.

Greater focus by the ECB on areas such as business models and risk management – including new threats of daily fines for banks that fall short of expectations – is already fuelling a backlash from banks, who say the ECB risks overstepping its mandate and interfering in banks’ strategic decisions.

