Europe’s banking supervisors tighten the screws
Outside Switzerland, European banks largely escaped the banking turmoil last March. That hasn’t prevented supervisors using it as an excuse to ratchet up the pressure. Ahead of its 10th anniversary as a supervisor, is the ECB – as some bankers suggest – getting too intrusive?

Dominic O’Neill
December 15, 2023
Photo: Getty

Like an unwanted corporate Christmas card, banks across Europe each receive a letter from Frankfurt at the end of every year. Rather than sending them straight to the recycling bin, however, this is one that even the chief executive will need to open and read, and not normally with any joy. It contains the results of the dreaded Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, known as the SREP letter, from the single supervisor at the European Central Bank (ECB).

Jump to:

  • US banks get off more lightly, for now

    • As well as setting out bank-specific capital requirements for the year ahead, SREP letters serve as a stern report card – not to give praise, rather they set out what more the supervisor wants from the bank’s management in the coming year.

    Bankers

    Topics

    BankingRegulationUnited States
    Dominic O’Neill
    EMEA editor
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
