Don’t abandon carbon: a Singapore take on net zero

Photo: iStock

“Indiscriminate divestment from carbon-intensive activities will not get us to a net-zero world. A large part of the global economy depends on such activities for growth and jobs.”

A line like that might sound, in isolation, like a resource group lobbyist arguing against the dying of the light around their industry. But it is, in fact, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore – and his comments come alongside a set of consultation papers guiding the country’s financial services sector towards net zero.

Menon’s point is that the journey to net zero is not about flamboyant headlines on casting off polluting clients, but instead a more nuanced position. “Financial institutions must actively support their borrowers, insured parties, and investee companies to progressively decarbonize their activities through credible transition plans,” he says.

One senses that the MAS is giving Singapore’s banks cover to do things properly, even if that involves short-term bad press

“We may have to accept short-term increases in financed, facilitated, or insurance-associated emissions arising from these plans provided these plans support climate-positive outcomes consistent with a net-zero pathway.”