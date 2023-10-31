Western Europe: Country category winners 2023

Index Belgium Germany Italy Portugal Spain UK

Best bank for CSR: KBC Bank

KBC Bank is the best bank in Belgium for corporate and social responsibility in recognition of its philanthropic activities that include donations and employee volunteering, support of cultural initiatives, a financial literacy campaign and the launch of a social bond.

Charitable efforts include a donation of €1 million to the Belgian Red Cross to support its Covid-19 relief efforts, as well as support for educational initiatives including the DBC foundation, which provides scholarships to students from low-income families.

KBC encourages employees to volunteer for organizations in their communities; in 2022, staff volunteered over 100,000 hours.

The bank also supports a variety of cultural initiatives in Belgium, including the KBC Arts Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in the arts. It sponsors cultural events such as the KBC Classic, a cycling race that raises money and awareness for cancer research.

The bank recently launched a new financial literacy campaign called Money Minded providing information on a variety of financial topics, such as saving, budgeting and investing, as well as a €750 million social bond that will finance projects in the hospital sector.

