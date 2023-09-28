Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Middle East: Country category winners 2023

September 28, 2023

The banks in each market that have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

ML AfE Bahrain.png

Bahrain

Best bank for CSR: National Bank of Bahrain

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is Bahrain’s best bank for corporate social responsibility this year. It has demonstrated its commitment to CSR through donations and initiatives in volunteering, education and employee training.

NBB has a policy stipulating that 5% of the bank’s annual profit be earmarked for social outreach activities. As a result, it has committed more than BD3.5 million ($9.3 million) to charity in 2022. This exceeded the bank’s donations in the previous year and was in line with projections. It places the bank among the most generous of Bahraini donors.

Employee training was an area of improvement for the bank. It recorded 66,531 training hours in 2022, which represented a 72% improvement year on year. Some 830 employees completed sustainability-awareness training, accounting for 99% of the bank’s total workforce. In addition, the bank expanded its group mentorship programme, Inspire, which recorded 52 mentors for 115 mentees across the organization.

