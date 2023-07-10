Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
OPINION

Off the record

July 10, 2023
Share

July/August 2023

Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

“That [competitor] was strong in energy, infrastructure and real estate – but the fee pool has moved away from that”

The skill of damning with faint praise has lost none of its relevance


“Investors tell me it’s hard to buy European banks. If you are a generalist investor, US regional banks were the stable part of your portfolio. And it takes a while to get your head around European banks trading tighter than them”

A FIG banker is exasperated at how long the buy side takes to adapt


“It’s not hard to win the mandate, but you might get a call from the CEO asking about the performance of the bond. The bank will continue, of course, but will you?”

Doing your employer’s own deals brings a different kind of pressure


“Consider the base effects – 1% for a bank our size is nominally much larger than 10% for that bank – big numbers are easier to generate when you’re working off a smaller sized business to begin with. It’s just math"

Fair point, but not as persuasive when the small percentage is actually negative and the larger one is positive


“We expect to gain market share next year thanks to the troubles surrounding one of our competitors.






To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionFront EndOff the Record